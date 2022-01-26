Deals
Jackson County Schools remain in person learning, masks optional

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools is one of few districts that have students learning from inside the classroom.

There are more than 5,000 students that attend Jackson County Schools. This week, 355 students have tested positive for COVID, and 578 are out due to exposure from someone with COVID or non-related issues.

Superintendent Kevin Dukes decided to stay in person for learning after facing challenges last year.

“Most parents and teachers will tell you that nothing replaces face to face to learning,” said Dukes.

Dukes says one of the biggest challenges that families face with e-learning is not having access to the internet and parents being available to help students.

“We have some areas in Jackson County that don’t have internet service, and that makes it tough to have zoom meets and google meets with every student in our system,” said Dukes.

He said masks are optional, but as an added safety measure, schools and classrooms are being cleaned daily.

Dukes said they also have a system in place for school nurses to report close contacts and cases to parents.

Most importantly, he said as they keep their doors open for students to learn effectively, they are also receiving additional resources to help them thrive.

“Students need face-to-face learning for the emotional, social, wellbeing of the child, and the food. We can go virtual and serve breakfast, but the students that need it the most, they can’t get to the school to get it,” said Dukes.

Scottsboro City Schools will remain virtual until Friday, January 28.

