Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville issues over 60% more residential building permits in 2021

City of Huntsville logo
City of Huntsville logo
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Wednesday’s release of the 2021 Huntsville Development Review, the City of Huntsville’s Long-Range Planning Division announced continued growth in the city.

The Huntsville Development Review is an annual compilation of construction and real estate data published by the City of Huntsville. This data allows city officials to see how the city is growing each year.

City Planner James Vandiver commended the team that put together the Development Review and explained what kind of a resource the review provides not only to the city but the public as well.

“The annual Development Review is truly a team effort,” Vandiver said in a statement. “We hope the public finds the report useful, especially as citizens consider buying or selling property, building new structures in or moving to Huntsville.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said that the review further highlights the growth that Huntsville has seen in the last few years.

“The Huntsville Development Review confirms what we’ve known all along – Huntsville is a strong, healthy community primed for continued success,” Battle said in a statement. “From day one, we’ve set ourselves apart by focusing on smart, manageable growth. We will continue our focus on achieving and handling our growth in infrastructure, housing, jobs and quality of life.”

A few highlights from the Huntsville Development Review include:

  • 62.8% – year-over-year increase in residential building permits
  • 76.7% – year-over-year increase in residential certificates of occupancy
  • 37.4% – year-over-year increase in permits to add or make improvements to existing single-family structures
  • 4,731 – number of multifamily units approved by the Huntsville Planning Commission
  • 4,198 – number of single-family residential units sold in the Huntsville city limits in 2021
  • $138.38 – average price per square foot for a single-family home
  • 15 – average number of days on market for homes sold in 2021
  • 708 – number of nonresidential (commercial, office, industrial, etc.) building permits issued in 2021
  • 2,772 – number of housing units added in Huntsville since 2020

(Huntsville Development Review)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Bradley Ellison shot and killed in Priceville officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Generic graphic of police lights
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river
Chief Rick Williams
Priceville police chief, officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests

Latest News

Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
Mother, boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler
FILE - In this April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
Tax season underway: What you need to know before you file
(Source: Gray News)
Local cybersecurity firm shares tips on protecting your data
Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of...
Multi-department investigation leads to drug arrest