Huntsville issues over 60% more residential building permits in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Wednesday’s release of the 2021 Huntsville Development Review, the City of Huntsville’s Long-Range Planning Division announced continued growth in the city.

The Huntsville Development Review is an annual compilation of construction and real estate data published by the City of Huntsville. This data allows city officials to see how the city is growing each year.

City Planner James Vandiver commended the team that put together the Development Review and explained what kind of a resource the review provides not only to the city but the public as well.

“The annual Development Review is truly a team effort,” Vandiver said in a statement. “We hope the public finds the report useful, especially as citizens consider buying or selling property, building new structures in or moving to Huntsville.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said that the review further highlights the growth that Huntsville has seen in the last few years.

“The Huntsville Development Review confirms what we’ve known all along – Huntsville is a strong, healthy community primed for continued success,” Battle said in a statement. “From day one, we’ve set ourselves apart by focusing on smart, manageable growth. We will continue our focus on achieving and handling our growth in infrastructure, housing, jobs and quality of life.”

A few highlights from the Huntsville Development Review include:

62.8% – year-over-year increase in residential building permits

76.7% – year-over-year increase in residential certificates of occupancy

37.4% – year-over-year increase in permits to add or make improvements to existing single-family structures

4,731 – number of multifamily units approved by the Huntsville Planning Commission

4,198 – number of single-family residential units sold in the Huntsville city limits in 2021

$138.38 – average price per square foot for a single-family home

15 – average number of days on market for homes sold in 2021

708 – number of nonresidential (commercial, office, industrial, etc.) building permits issued in 2021

2,772 – number of housing units added in Huntsville since 2020

(Huntsville Development Review)

