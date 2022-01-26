Huntsville announces city’s first music officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After several months and hundreds of applicants, Huntsville city officials have officially announced the city’s new music officer.

Matt Mandrella will be The Rocket City’s very first music officer. As music officer, Mandrella will advocate for the City’s growing music sector and help oversee music-related strategic planning initiatives and economic opportunities.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Mandrella’s experience in music marketing, management and business development made him an ideal fit for the role.

“Matt brings a wealth of knowledge about all sides of music entertainment, from performance to revenue generation,” Battle said. “More importantly, he understands building and maintaining a successful, diverse music ecosystem will benefit our community for decades to come.”

Mandrella last worked as marketing and projects manager for Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis. While there, he was involved with all aspects of marketing for the iconic Graceland campus and served as the primary marketing contact for Graceland Live.

He is originally from Mobile and earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of South Alabama. It had been a while since he had visited Huntsville but Mandrella said he was pleasantly surprised.

“The more time we spent here, the more we realized that it was a really great place to live and where we wanted to raise our family,” he said. “There is such a great vibe from the community and residents, and we feel like all of those things that put Huntsville on so many ‘Best Places to Live’ lists are true.”

