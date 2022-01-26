Herd immunity unlikely as Omicron spreads, according to local expert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across Alabama have gotten COVID-19 recently but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re immune from getting the disease again.

Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital says COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus that has proven it can mutate and evolve with all the new variants. Omicron has been breaking through vaccines and booster shots with almost 25,000 new cases in Alabama since Jan. 1.

Dr. Hassoun believes herd immunity is simply not possible at this point with this illness. He even says if a person gets a mild case of COVID-19, the second time around may be very different.

“Those who get infected, whether they get a severe or mild disease, we notice they get other types of infections depending on which variant they have and also depending on how much exposure they get exposed to. Having an infection does not prevent a second time,” Dr. Hassoun said.

Dr. Hassoun says the best way to keep yourself safe is the same advice they’ve been preaching for two years now: social distance, wear a mask, avoid crowds, wash your hands and get vaccinated or boosted.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.