Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Herd immunity unlikely as Omicron spreads, according to local expert

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across Alabama have gotten COVID-19 recently but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re immune from getting the disease again.

Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital says COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus that has proven it can mutate and evolve with all the new variants. Omicron has been breaking through vaccines and booster shots with almost 25,000 new cases in Alabama since Jan. 1.

Dr. Hassoun believes herd immunity is simply not possible at this point with this illness. He even says if a person gets a mild case of COVID-19, the second time around may be very different.

“Those who get infected, whether they get a severe or mild disease, we notice they get other types of infections depending on which variant they have and also depending on how much exposure they get exposed to. Having an infection does not prevent a second time,” Dr. Hassoun said.

Dr. Hassoun says the best way to keep yourself safe is the same advice they’ve been preaching for two years now: social distance, wear a mask, avoid crowds, wash your hands and get vaccinated or boosted.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Bradley Ellison shot and killed in Priceville officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Generic graphic of police lights
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river
Chief Rick Williams
Priceville police chief, officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing

Latest News

In 2006 $2.241 billion was generated in Pima County as a direct result of new home construction.
Large commercial development planned for Cummings Research Park
Huntsville International Airport responds to 5G launch.
Huntsville International Airport: No airlines impacted by 5G launch
Decatur City Prosecutor Emily Baggett submitted her resignation this week, according to our...
Decatur city prosecutor resigns
Huntsville International Airport responds to 5G launch.
Huntsville International Airport responds to 5G launch