Guntersville woman charged in firearm purchase scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, a federal grand jury charged a Guntersville woman on charges involving straw purchasing of firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

A four-count indictment was filed against 46-year-old Caritina Jarquin for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, according to the department.

The indictment says Jarquin purchased multiple .22 caliber rifles from a licensed firearms dealer located in Jefferson County between March 2021 and May 2021.

The maximum penalty for giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm is 10 years in prison.

