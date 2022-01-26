Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Guntersville woman charged in firearm purchase scheme

(KSLA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, a federal grand jury charged a Guntersville woman on charges involving straw purchasing of firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

A four-count indictment was filed against 46-year-old Caritina Jarquin for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, according to the department.

The indictment says Jarquin purchased multiple .22 caliber rifles from a licensed firearms dealer located in Jefferson County between March 2021 and May 2021.

The maximum penalty for giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm is 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Bradley Ellison shot and killed in Priceville officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Generic graphic of police lights
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river
Chief Rick Williams
Priceville police chief, officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing

Latest News

Arrest made after multiple robberies in north Alabama
Matthias Mann
Hartselle man charged with attempted kidnapping
WATCH LIVE: Mazda Toyota Manufacturing hosting milestone event
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases