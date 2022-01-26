Grammy-award-winning musician Shawn Colvin to bring new tour to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re a fan of folk music, or just music in general, you’ve probably heard of Shawn Colvin.

Colvin’s debut album, “Steady On” came out in 1989 and later won a Grammy one year later for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. Thirty-two years later Colvin is taking the album back on tour.

Colvin is hitting the stage at the Princess Theatre on Tuesday, February 8. You can get your tickets at shawncolvin.com/tour/ or the Princess Theatre website.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.