Grammy-award-winning musician Shawn Colvin to bring new tour to Decatur

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re a fan of folk music, or just music in general, you’ve probably heard of Shawn Colvin.

Colvin’s debut album, “Steady On” came out in 1989 and later won a Grammy one year later for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. Thirty-two years later Colvin is taking the album back on tour.

Colvin is hitting the stage at the Princess Theatre on Tuesday, February 8. You can get your tickets at shawncolvin.com/tour/ or the Princess Theatre website.

