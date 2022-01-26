Frigid wind chills this morning with the low teens for most; Sunny but cold all day today

Happy Wednesday! Bundle up, it is very chilly to start off your hump day!

Temperatures this morning are very chilly for all communities in North Alabama. Temperatures are into the low to mid 20s this morning, but the wind is making it feel MUCH colder. Wind chills this morning are steady in the low to mid-teens and a few spots may feel like the single digits at times as well. You will definitely need to bundle up all day. Skies will remain clear all day today but unfortunately there won’t be a whole lot of warming with the sun. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the mid to upper 30s for most communities, maybe the low 40s for some other spots. Wind gusts look to stay strong today at 10 to 20 mph from the north.

Overnight we will stay cold with temperatures back into the low 20s. Wind chill will once again be back into the mid to upper teens at times. Thursday will be dry with more sunshine. Unlike today, the wind Thursday will be from the south which will allow for warmer weather by the afternoon. Thursday’s high temperatures will be into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will move in later in the day ahead of Friday.

Friday brings our next chance at precipitation, but right now it doesn’t look too significant. At this point it looks like we may see a mix of rain and snow showers during the day on Friday, but nothing significant is expected. Friday and Saturday afternoons will be cold before we start a warm up for the final days of January.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

