Florence Police searching for missing teen

Victoria McDonald
Victoria McDonald(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to FPD, 15-year-old Victoria McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 25. She was last seen in the area of Villiage Parc Apartments in Florence. According to ALEA, the teen has tattoos of a cross on her left wrist, a heart with wings on her left thigh and a face with “x’s” on her left ankle.

McDonald is described as a white female who is 5′2, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6504. You can also send them a Facebook message, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP and your message.

