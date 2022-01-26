Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies have made a major drug bust after a lengthy, multi-department investigation.

The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 22, 2022, MCSO agents ended a long narcotics investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation in Decatur.

During the investigation, law enforcement personnel executed a traffic stop on Hwy 20 at Railroad St. and a search warrant on Dianne St. SW in Decatur. Authorities executed both these operations simultaneously.

Agents were able to locate 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 8 ounces of marijuana, two firearms, large amounts of prescription drugs and a large amount of cash as they searched the home.

After conducting the search, agents arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones. Both were charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of Alprazolam and Unlawful Possession of Buprenorphine.

Sheriff Ron Puckett said these illegal drugs are continuing to ruin the lives of many people, especially with an increase in fentanyl-laced cocaine.

“We continue to work with our regional partners to seek out the flow of illegal narcotics which continue to destroy lives, families and communities. Unfortunately, we have recently seen an increase in the presence of cocaine and crack cocaine often laced with fentanyl, posing a greater risk of overdose or death,” Sheriff Puckett said.

Garth and Jones were booked in the Morgan County Jail. Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set Garth’s bond at $754,500.00 and Jones’at $104,500.00.

