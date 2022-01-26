Deals
Decatur city prosecutor resigns

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Prosecutor Emily Baggett submitted her resignation this week, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. This comes just weeks after Decatur City Council passed on her when filling the spot for the municipal judge.

Baggett’s final week with the city ends Feb. 11 after serving the city for 12 years. She declined to comment on where she plans to work next.

“I’ve decided to pursue opportunities that allow advancement in my field,” Baggett told the Decatur Daily.

Baggett was one of three attorneys interviewed by the council members in November to replace retiring Municipal Court Judge Billy Cook. On Dec. 7, the city chose Ta’Kisha Gholston over Baggett and Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander. Her new role began Jan. 10.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

