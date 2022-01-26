Large commercial development planned for Cummings Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City officials have announced a major step in a 50-year plan that was created in 2015 for Cummings Research Park. Officials with the city and the Chamber of Commerce of Madison County say a multi-story commercial development is planned for the area.

The departments say the project will be where the old St. John Paul II Catholic High School used to be, near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Wynn Drive. The former school was demolished in early January to make room for this project.

Cummings Research Park Executive Director Erin Koshut says through zoning ordinance article 55, the businesses can go to the sidewalk in this area, the building can have multiple stories and the ground floor can have businesses inside.

Cummings Research Park leaders have not released if they already have businesses in mind to be on the ground floor. They also plan to wait to tell the public what will be on those upper floors. Koshut says those plans will be released in the next few months.

She says there are a lot of plans in store for the park. They’re working with developers, Perkins & Will to execute their vision. In Cummings Research Park East, they’re erecting Orion Park, Encore Apartments and Alabama Cyber School. Over in the west, Main Event at Bridge Street and Special Aerospace Services are set to start construction soon.

They’re not expanding the park, they’re making it denser. They’re set to keep their titles as the second-largest research park in the United States and fourth-largest in the world.

