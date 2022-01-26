Deals
Couple mistakenly overpays $1,900 for $35 bill, struggles to get money back

Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their internet payment.(KPHO)
By Gary Harper and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (KPHO/Gray News) – A couple in Arizona is trying to get their money back after grossly overpaying an internet bill by mistake. But two months and dozens of phone calls later, the pair is still waiting on a refund.

Tiffani Cutting told KPHO she and her husband pay their bills online, like a lot of people, because “it’s just easier.”

“It’s a lot quicker. You just go online and do it all at one time, so we don’t have to worry about it,” Cutting said.

But two months ago, Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their internet payment.

He had paid $35 toward their credit card and $1,928.28 to CenturyLink, their internet provider.

Cutting says they noticed the mistake a few hours later and their jaws dropped.

“My husband went, ‘Oh crap.’ He then told me to call CenturyLink in the morning and tell them to send our money back,” Cutting explained.

Cutting said she’s called over 65 times in an effort to get their money back.

“I have been hung up on,” she said. “Then they’ll say we’ll send you a check in 10 days, and then it’s like 30 days, and they say they’ll put it back into your account.”

Cutting and her husband have been waiting two months for a refund. Instead, they have a credit on their CenturyLink account, indicating they’ve paid $1,928.28 ahead.

KPHO reached out to CenturyLink regarding the overpayment.

The company responded with a statement that read, “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. As soon as we were made aware of this, we reached out to our customer.”

CenturyLink has assured Cutting she can expect to receive a reimbursement soon.

“It means a lot,” she said. “We’re not rich. We need to have that money back.”

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

