Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Colder weather returns

By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cooler than normal weather will be with us into the weekend. As the wind increases from the north tonight the wind chill will drop into the single digits in some areas before sunrise. It will feel like the teens and lower 20s throughout the day on Wednesday.

For the rest of the week morning lows will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s most days. Friday we could see a few snow showers but at this time no significant accumulation is expected.

The weather pattern will change next week. Right now, we expect it to get warmer, but we will also have a wetter forecast a week from Wednesday. Have a good night! Brad Travis WAFF

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Elisiah Willis
Suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Drugs seized from home in Elkmont
5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 4 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
10 Day Forecast
Colder weather returns.
48 First Alert Forecast: Cold front moving through today bring more of the cold tonight!