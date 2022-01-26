Colder weather returns.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cooler than normal weather will be with us into the weekend. As the wind increases from the north tonight the wind chill will drop into the single digits in some areas before sunrise. It will feel like the teens and lower 20s throughout the day on Wednesday.

For the rest of the week morning lows will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s most days. Friday we could see a few snow showers but at this time no significant accumulation is expected.

The weather pattern will change next week. Right now, we expect it to get warmer, but we will also have a wetter forecast a week from Wednesday. Have a good night! Brad Travis WAFF

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.