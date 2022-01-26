Arrest made after multiple robberies in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a string of robberies across north Alabama and a federal investigation, a man is now behind bars facing several federal charges.

A 12-count indictment was filed against 27-year-old Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens of Huntsville Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Owens was charged with six counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and six counts of brandishing a firearm.

According to the indictment, in just six days in November 2020, Owens committed six armed robberies at six businesses in Huntsville. Owens allegedly robbed two Family Dollar stores, Dollar General, two MetroPCS locations and a Walgreens.

The FBI says Owens has the possibility to be convicted of Hobbs Act Robbery. To violate the act, Owens must have affected interstate commerce by either robbing or attempting to rob another person’s property by means of actual or threatened force or violence.

If he is convicted of Hobbs Act Robbery, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. If convicted of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, he faces a mandatory of seven years in prison.

