Actor, comedian Kevin Hart headed to the Rocket City!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is set to make his appearance in the Rocket City next month!

Red Mountain Entertainment announced Hart is heading to the Von Braun Center for two days. Hart’s first show will be held in Thalia Mara Hall on Friday, Feb. 18; the second show will be held in Mark C. Smith Concert Hall on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Looking to attend a show? Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the VBC Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Reserved seats start at $55.

