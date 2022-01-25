WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey speaking at Scottsboro luncheon

Deals
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will be speaking at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Scottsboro on Tuesday.

The speech is scheduled to begin at noon. Gov. Ivey is expected to speak about the ongoing special legislative session, the state’s progress in addressing key issues and other topics.

The full speech can be watched at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

