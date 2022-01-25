Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Huntsville Police say it arrested Juan Laws after two people were shot in Huntsville early...
Man arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Three arrested during Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

A 22-year-old Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning...
Man charged with murder, arson in Tenn. deputy's death
Police say six people found dead in a Milwaukee home had apparently been shot and investigators...
Police investigating deaths of 6 in Milwaukee as homicides
In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
COVID tests
ADPH leader respond to spike in cases in Jackson and DeKalb counties