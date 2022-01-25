Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Trial continued for ‘attack squirrel’ suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man who made national headlines for owning an alleged “attack squirrel” appeared in court on Monday.

Mickey Paulk was set to have a bench trial, which is a trial by a judge instead of a jury. That trial was continued until the end of February because Paulk’s attorney was not present in court.

READ MORE: ATTACK SQUIRREL: North Alabama deputies rescue wild rodent in meth bust

When Limestone County deputies initially tried to arrest Paulk on gun and drug charges, they found a squirrel, allegedly on meth, trained to attack visitors.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Huntsville Police say it arrested Juan Laws after two people were shot in Huntsville early...
Man arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Three arrested during Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Office-involved shooing in Priceville
Office-involved shooing in Priceville
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Woman accused of scamming Limestone County resident
Woman accused of scamming Limestone County resident
Officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Officer-involved shooting in Priceville