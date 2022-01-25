Deals
Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14.

The trial began Monday with a jury being seated in Montgomery, Alabama. Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s.

The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

