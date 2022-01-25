Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tennessee Valley Living Turns 1!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - January 25, 2022 marks one year since Tennessee Valley Living aired live on tv. Today, we celebrate TVL’s first birthday and all of our favorite, and your favorite, moments from the past year.

Payton Walker takes us through so many moments of memories, thank yous, fun stories that make us laugh, and touching ones that make us cry.

It has been quite a year for all of us here at TVL, but it would be nothing without everyone who watches and supports this show!

Thank you for making north Alabama and the Tennessee Valley a place worth sharing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Elisiah Willis
Suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Drugs seized from home in Elkmont
5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County