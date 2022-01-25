Deals
Suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals shooting investigation

Another suspect is wanted on an attempted murder warrant
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Police Department says officers responded to a shooting Sunday night.

Police say at 5:20 p.m. Sunday officers responded to reports that shots were heard near Avalon Park Apartments on Sheffield Avenue. Officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot in the parking lot of the apartments. Officers say the victim was transported to North Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified Chavious McCoy, 19 of Muscle Shoals, AL, as the male victim. He was transported to North Alabama Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officers, McCoy is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist officers in the investigation. During the investigation, detectives learned a vehicle had been seen leaving the area. They also learned the name of a possible person of interest, according to Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck.

Later that evening, Alabama State Troopers in Madison County located a vehicle that matched the description Muscle Shoals officers reported. Officers asked the troopers to pull over the vehicle and took three people of interest into custody, according to police. All three were transported to the Muscle Shoals Police Department.

Elisiah Willis
Elisiah Willis(Muscle Shoals Police)

Information and facts gathered from the scene led to the arrest of Elisiah Jawan Willis, 19, of Tuscumbia, AL on the charge of attempted murder.  Willis was transported and booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Shoals Detectives also obtained a warrant for Javious Omar Thompson, 20, of Florence, AL also on an attempted murder charge.  Thompson is currently at large and wanted by the Muscle Shoals Police Department for that charge.  

Contact the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746 with any related information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

