Priceville police chief, other officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation

Scene of Monday's officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Scene of Monday's officer-involved shooting in Priceville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Following Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Morgan County, Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams has been placed on administrative leave.

According to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, Chief Williams and one other Priceville officer will remain on leave for at least three days during an investigation of the shooting.

Watch WAFF 48 News at 4 p.m. for more from Nolan Crane.

