Priceville police chief, other officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Following Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Morgan County, Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams has been placed on administrative leave.

According to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, Chief Williams and one other Priceville officer will remain on leave for at least three days during an investigation of the shooting.

