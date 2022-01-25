Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

New sports teams expected in Birmingham, Huntsville

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Birmingham Stallions and the entire United States Football League are making their returns.

This isn’t a new professional league but it’ll be their first game since the 1980′s. They played three seasons from 1983 to 1985 after it folded under hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Now, they’re reactivating the teams.

According to WBRC, the USFL is set to hold a player selection meeting on February 22 and 23. Each team will have a 38-man active roster and a seven-person practice squad.

We do believe all 43 games will be played in Birmingham as well. There are eight teams total. In the South Division Houston, New Orleans and Tampa Bay will join Birmingham. The North Division will consist of Michigan, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The Birmingham Stallions will be led by Skip Holtz the former head coach of Louisiana Tech.

We’re expecting to see some more sports action here in Huntsville as well, especially as the city renovates the Joe Davis Soccer Stadium.

Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director, Mark Russel says it could attract a pro soccer team. “Well, the stadium is under renovation now. While we don’t have a soccer team signed up right now, there’s interest.”

The stadium’s construction is set to be completed in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Drugs seized from home in Elkmont
5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County
The Rainsville Police say a county inmate has escaped a work program Monday.
DeKalb County inmate captured after escape

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
Huntsville hopeful for new sports teams as Joe Davis Stadium renovations continue
Huntsville hopeful for new sports teams as Joe Davis Stadium renovations continue
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky
48 Hoops Game of the Week, Huntsville Havoc and more.
48 Hoops Game of the Week, Huntsville Havoc and UAH basketball