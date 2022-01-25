New sports teams expected in Birmingham, Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Birmingham Stallions and the entire United States Football League are making their returns.

This isn’t a new professional league but it’ll be their first game since the 1980′s. They played three seasons from 1983 to 1985 after it folded under hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Now, they’re reactivating the teams.

According to WBRC, the USFL is set to hold a player selection meeting on February 22 and 23. Each team will have a 38-man active roster and a seven-person practice squad.

We do believe all 43 games will be played in Birmingham as well. There are eight teams total. In the South Division Houston, New Orleans and Tampa Bay will join Birmingham. The North Division will consist of Michigan, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The Birmingham Stallions will be led by Skip Holtz the former head coach of Louisiana Tech.

We’re expecting to see some more sports action here in Huntsville as well, especially as the city renovates the Joe Davis Soccer Stadium.

Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director, Mark Russel says it could attract a pro soccer team. “Well, the stadium is under renovation now. While we don’t have a soccer team signed up right now, there’s interest.”

The stadium’s construction is set to be completed in spring 2023.

