Madison County Water Department announces water outages on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department announced that it will be making system improvements on Wednesday and there will be water outages in some areas starting at 8 a.m.

Residents living on Grimwood Road from Banyon Road to George Drive and including Matlock Road will be without water starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The outage is expected to only last until 2 p.m. on Wednesday while workers make system improvements on the water system.

If you have any questions, contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.

