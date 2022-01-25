Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports missing man

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office released information about a missing individual on Tuesday.

Joseph Matthew Wooldridge has been missing since June 2020. He is a 48-year old white male standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 250 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to investigators, Wooldridge told a family member that he was leaving Limestone County and no one would find him.

If you have any information, call Lieutenant Jay Stinnett at (256) 232-0111.

