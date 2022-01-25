Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest two for drug-related charges

William Branson and Eliza Bass were both arrested on drug-related charges.
William Branson and Eliza Bass were both arrested on drug-related charges.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people at a residence for drug-related charges as announced on Tuesday.

Investigators received a notice from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that William Allen Branson was at a residence on Menefee Road. Branson holds warrants in Limestone County, Madison County and the City of Huntsville.

Branson was arrested on outstanding warrants and has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and felony obstruction of justice using a false identity. Branson is currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,500 bond.

When investigators arrived at the residence, Branson was with Eliza Leigh Bass. Bass has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin released this statement after the arrest was made:

I’m proud of our investigators and their work to properly identify the suspect, and safely removing the dangerous drug, Fentanyl, from our community. I want to thank Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and quickly sharing this information with our investigators.  The relationships with our local agencies will always be crucial in helping each of us to keep our communities safe.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Drugs seized from home in Elkmont
5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County
Elisiah Willis
Suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals shooting investigation

Latest News

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community if they have any information on...
Two juveniles face burglary, mischief charges in connection to church vandalism investigation
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey speaking at Scottsboro luncheon
Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools announces staff member’s unexpected death
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.
‘It’s horrific’: Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody