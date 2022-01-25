Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest two for drug-related charges

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people at a residence for drug-related charges as announced on Tuesday.

Investigators received a notice from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that William Allen Branson was at a residence on Menefee Road. Branson holds warrants in Limestone County, Madison County and the City of Huntsville.

Branson was arrested on outstanding warrants and has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and felony obstruction of justice using a false identity. Branson is currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,500 bond.

When investigators arrived at the residence, Branson was with Eliza Leigh Bass. Bass has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin released this statement after the arrest was made:

“I’m proud of our investigators and their work to properly identify the suspect, and safely removing the dangerous drug, Fentanyl, from our community. I want to thank Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and quickly sharing this information with our investigators. The relationships with our local agencies will always be crucial in helping each of us to keep our communities safe.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.