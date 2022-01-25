Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have recovered a body from the river near the Jones Cove area.

At this time the cause of death is unknown. The man from Tennessee was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the individual until family members have been notified.

This story will be updated as information is released.

