Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river

Generic graphic of police lights
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have recovered a body from the river near the Jones Cove area.

At this time the cause of death is unknown. The man from Tennessee was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the individual until family members have been notified.

This story will be updated as information is released.

