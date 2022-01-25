Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at Scottsboro luncheon

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey spoke at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Scottsboro on Tuesday.

Gov. Ivey spoke about the ongoing special legislative session, the state’s progress in addressing key issues and other topics.

“We have made significant progress thanks to the Rebuild Alabama Act, and as promised, every single penny has gone to road and bridge projects as well as to our port,” said Gov. Ivey.

In local project improvements, Governor Ivey says the state has administered projects in almost 67 counties, including Jackson County.

Jackson County Commission President Bill Nance says it is a benefit for the county.

“In Jackson County, we have 1100 miles of county roads that we are responsible for, and Rebuild Alabama is putting nearly a million dollars per year into the county to help repair roads and bridges,” said Nance.

Nance says the commission and city leaders are developing a five-year plan. It includes improvement for workforce development, communication, better planning for the county, and support for local businesses and government agencies.

He says this will help them thrive and attract more people to the areas.

Governor Ivey also addressed a pay increase for state troopers and state employees, steps to improve mental care for the state, and the importance of a core curriculum for students.

The full speech can be watched at the top of this story.

