Decatur City Schools announces staff member’s unexpected death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials from Decatur City Schools announced that a staff member passed away Monday night.

Child Nutrition Program Manager for Decatur City Schools, Bradley Bowman, unexpectedly passed away Monday night. Bowman has been with the program since 2017.

Decatur City Schools released this statement:

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of one of our beloved staff members.

Bradley Bowman, Child Nutrition Program Manager for Decatur City Schools, passed away suddenly Monday night. Mr. Bowman has been part of our CNP team since 2017. He was passionate about providing for the children and staff he served and brought a creative side to the child nutrition program.

“Bradley was a beacon for many on the CNP team. He was a beloved individual by those that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children,” said Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.

Mr. Bradley is survived by his loving wife Monica and their children. On behalf of Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas and all of us at Decatur City Schools, we extend our deepest sympathy to Bradley Bowman’s family, friends, and coworkers on our CNP team.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.