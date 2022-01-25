Clouds early as colder temperatures plunge in; Feeling like the teens tonight

Happy Tuesday! Grab your heavy coat because you’re going to need it all day today!

Overnight clouds rolled in ahead of a cold front which is still trying to move through the Valley. Temperatures to start the day are in the mid to upper 40s, but that won’t be the case this afternoon. As the front passes through this morning it will change those strong winds from the south to the north. Those north winds will tamp our afternoon temperatures down with highs in the low to mid 40s for most spots. Some areas could make the upper 40s by midday before the bulk of the colder air seeps through into the afternoon, but not everyone will see that. Wind gusts of 10 to 20 mph will be possible once again, but this time from the north.

Overnight into Wednesday is looking to be the coldest air we’ll see all week. While are temperature drop into the low 20s, that north wind will mean wind chills Wednesday morning could be back into the low teens, maybe even the single digits. We will stay mainly dry and sunny all week long with our one real chance at moisture looking like Friday.

Right now it looks like we may see a mix of rain showers and snow showers during the day on Friday, but nothing significant is expected at this point. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s before the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.