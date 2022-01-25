Clouds early as colder temperatures plunge in; Feeling like the teens tonight

Happy Tuesday! The cold & wind continue to pick up today!

The cold front passed through the Valley earlier this morning and that now has our winds from the north. Clouds still are lingering for now, but they will gradually clear from north to south through the rest of the day. Temperatures have stayed in the 40s for most of the day and will likely only climb into the mid-40s for this afternoon. Some areas could make the upper 40s but not everyone will see that. Wind gusts of 10 to 20 mph will continue from the north today, which will drive in even colder air tonight.

Overnight into Wednesday morning is looking to be the coldest air we’ll see all week. While our temperatures drop into the low 20s, that north wind will mean wind chills Wednesday morning could be back into the low teens, maybe even the single digits. We will stay mainly dry and sunny all week long with our one real chance at moisture looking like Friday.

Right now it looks like we may see a mix of rain showers and snow showers during the day on Friday, but nothing significant is expected at this point. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s before the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

