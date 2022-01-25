Deals
City of Florence to unveil new logo and tagline

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over to Florence now… where they’re getting a little rebranding.

According to the Times Daily, the city is unveiling a new logo today. They report that leaders say they’re going to mix the old with the new. They want to incorporate this existing logo with its new look.

Many are familiar with their existing logo but may not know its significance.

It focuses on Florence being Alabama’s Renaissance city because they host the state’s Renaissance Faire. It’s also s a nod to its connection to Florence, Italy.

City leaders say they want a new logo as well as a tagline in an effort to move forward.

They used Tatum Designs, based in Birmingham, for the rebrand. Leaders say they didn’t go with a local designer because they wanted a fresh, more objective point of view.

They say they had a few options to choose from but the team unanimously chose the logo and tagline that’s being unveiled today.

