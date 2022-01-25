Deals
Britt Stewart from High School Musical, Dancing with The Stars talks career

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In 2020, dancer Britt Stewart stepped foot on a stage in Los Angeles where she became the first Black female to be a pro dancer on the ABC show, Dancing with the Stars.

Stewart was originally hired as a troupe dancer, meaning she danced with a company of other dancers when needed but was not partnered with a celebrity.

Six years later, she joined season 29 as a professional paired with Olympic figure skater, Johnny Weir. Since then, she has continued to stay on the show and is now on the Dancing with the Stars tour which can be seen at theatres and venues all across the country.

Before she was dancing for the Mirror Ball trophy, Stewart spent her teenage years dancing in all three of the High School Musical films and later in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie. From there, she can be seen in La La Land, dancing for musical acts like Florence and the Machine, Janet Jackson and even performing in a Super Bowl halftime show with Katy Perry while she was on tour with the singer.

Stewart joined Payton Walker for a conversation about what it means to represent women like herself in the industry and why that inspired her to launch her own organization, Share The Movement.

You can see Stewart live on the Dancing with the Stars Tour when it comes to Nashville on February 10 and Birmingham on March 2.

