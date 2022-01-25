Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Elisiah Willis
Suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Drugs seized from home in Elkmont
5 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
Nate Allen has announced his resignation as the Decatur Police chief.
Decatur Police Chief retiring from law enforcement; says turnover is a major issue nationwide
Joshua James
Arab man pleads not guilty to sedition charges
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now