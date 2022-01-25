Arab man pleads not guilty to sedition charges

WASHINGTON D.C., Ala. (WAFF) - Ten Oath Keepers, including its leader Stewart Rhodes, and Joshua James, of Arab, have all pleaded not guilty to new charges related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department indicted ten of the Oath Keepers on Tuesday, charging them each with seditious conspiracy. The January indictment alleges the far-right group recruited members, stocked up on weapons and organized to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

Joshua James, 34, is also charged with conspiracy, entering a restricted building, civil disorder and aiding and abetting. James was arrested in March 2021 after FBI agents raided his home on Brashier’s Chapel Road in Arab.

The members charged with seditious conspiracy are set to go to trial in July.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.