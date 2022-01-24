UAH professor creates popular sculpture for Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are always new things to see at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, but recently the garden launched a special exhibit “Uncaged: Birds, Nature and You.”

The setup is filled with gorgeous pieces of art and sculptures. One of the featured artists for the exhibition is Chris Taylor.

Taylor is a professor of Sculpture and Art at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). When officials with the garden explained the new exhibit as one to encourage people to get outside and think about all the different things nature has to offer, Taylor thought of the open birdcage.

His artwork is called “The Door is Open,” it’s a giant birdcage he explained as a place where people can step inside to sit on the perch and freely come and go, just like a bird.

You can still see the exhibition right now at Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

