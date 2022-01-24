Sunny, breezy, & mild Monday afternoon; Another cold blast comes overnight

Happy Monday! Keep the sunglasses handy and maybe a jacket too!

A nice sunny start to the day and week so far, but don’t get too excited. Temperatures are mild and will be that way much of the day today. Highs this afternoon are likely to make the mid-50s with help from a gusty southwest wind. That wind will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph likely as well. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon as well, but a few clouds will move in through the evening and overnight into Tuesday,

Overnight a cold front will sweep through the Valley turning wind back to the north and northwest, as well as driving in more of the cold. Temperatures Tuesday will stay into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s for most spots. Some areas could make the upper 40s by midday before the colder air seeps through into the afternoon. Wind gusts of 10 to 20 mph will be possible once again.

Wednesday is looking to be the coldest of the bunch. Wind chills Wednesday morning could be back into the low teens, maybe the single digits as morning temperatures are into the upper teens and 20s. We will stay mainly dry and sunny all week long with our one real chance at moisture looking at sprinkles or flurries Friday afternoon.

