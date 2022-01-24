Resident, elder respond to church vandalism in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff deputies need help finding suspects who vandalized the New Antioch Church of Christ, which caused thousands of dollars in damage.

“Because I know that they’ll reach out and help anybody they can,” said Missy Goode.

Goode lives down the street from the New Antioch Church of Christ on County Road 217. She wasn’t at home on Friday when someone broke into the church but says she was shocked when she heard what happened.

“Why a church? Why a church? You know, everybody gets their due, and that’s the Lord’s house, and if the police don’t take care of it, they will get theirs in time,” said Goode.

When investigators received the call about the break-in, they found broken windows, TVs, overturned bookshelves, and damaged furniture.

One church elder told WAFF 48 he is still trying to process what happened.

Thanks to surveillance cameras, church members hope investigators will find out who is responsible for the vandalism. Investigators also took fingerprints from the screen for testing, hoping to find a match.

Employees from Serve Pro spent most of the day on Saturday cleaning the church.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen something to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

