Officer, suspect shot and injured in officer-involved shooting in Priceville

Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Priceville officer was shot and injured Monday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting on Emory Drive.

According to the MCSO, the officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A male suspect was also shot at the scene and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the scene is secure. MSCO assisted the Priceville Police Department with Somerville and Decatur. ALEA has been requested to assist in this incident.

Avoid the area at this time. WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene learning more information. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

