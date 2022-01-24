Officer, suspect shot and injured in officer-involved shooting in Priceville

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Priceville officer was shot and injured Monday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting on Emory Drive.

According to the MCSO, the officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A male suspect was also shot at the scene and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the scene is secure. MSCO assisted the Priceville Police Department with Somerville and Decatur. ALEA has been requested to assist in this incident.

Avoid the area at this time.

