More clouds tonight. Increasing clouds tonight with a few light showers possible during the overnight hours. A north wind will return Tuesday and that will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Cooler than normal weather will be with us into the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s most days. Friday we could see a few snow showers but at this time no significant accumulation is expected. Have a great night. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

10 Day Forecast (None)