Mississippi woman arrested on theft of property charge in Limestone County

Kayla Island was arrested on Jan. 21, in Mississippi and extradited to Athens.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman has been arrested on charges of theft of property, criminal impersonation, bait advertising and deceptive business practices.

Kayla Shanay Island, also known as Kayla Moore, was arrested on Jan. 21, in Mississippi and extradited to Athens. Island’s victim was a small business owner who found Island online to advertise products and services for a small business.

The victim paid over $13,000 to Island, but was blocked and the online pages for her business were deleted. After doing research, the victim found that Island has done this to several other people, promising the same boosts in online sales.

Island has been released on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

