Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for stolen trailer
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking assistance with identifying a pickup truck that was seen on camera stealing a utility trailer from Grace Baptist Church on Winchester Road.
The theft occurred on Jan. 9 according to investigators. Video footage shows a red pickup truck taking the trailer from the church parking lot.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Jonathan Harvey at (256)-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.
