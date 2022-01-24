Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for stolen trailer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking assistance with identifying a pickup truck that was seen on camera stealing a utility trailer from Grace Baptist Church on Winchester Road.

The theft occurred on Jan. 9 according to investigators. Video footage shows a red pickup truck taking the trailer from the church parking lot.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Jonathan Harvey at (256)-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.

