Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for stolen trailer

Police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying this red truck.
Police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying this red truck.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking assistance with identifying a pickup truck that was seen on camera stealing a utility trailer from Grace Baptist Church on Winchester Road.

The theft occurred on Jan. 9 according to investigators. Video footage shows a red pickup truck taking the trailer from the church parking lot.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Jonathan Harvey at (256)-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police say it arrested Juan Laws after two people were shot in Huntsville early...
Man arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Three arrested during Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

kptv file image
DeKalb County inmate walks off work crew
More affordable housing options for seniors
Increase in subsidized housing options for senior citizens in Huntsville
Federal trucking program to allow teens to drive tractor-trailers state to state
Federal trucking program to allow teens to drive tractor-trailers state to state
DeSoto Falls located near Mentone, Alabama.
Area of DeSoto Falls to close temporarily