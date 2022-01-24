Increase in subsidized housing options for senior citizens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More options for housing for senior citizens are coming to Huntsville. City leaders tell me they’re responding to a really big need in the Rocket City because of the rising senior population and falling number of houses

There are two main projects right now: the Cottages at Indian Creek in west Huntsville and the Arbours at Moor’s Mill.

Director of Community Development for the City of Huntsville, Scott Erwin, say they are each over $15 million. They’re using a lot of different ways to fund these projects like money from the city’s budget, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, HOME funds and private mortgages.

Erwin says they both have restrictive covenants, which means only a certain population can move in. For these projects, that means income and age restrictions. You have to make under a certain amount of money and be over 55 years old to live in these buildings.

The $13 million dollar project has a local developer, Neighborhood Concepts, who took about two years to get the buildings up and running.

There will be 56 units across six buildings available at the Cottages in Indian Creek. Four buildings (32 units) are already open, but they are still waiting on the Certificates of Occupancy from the inspector for the last two. Erwin says there’s already a wait list for these properties.

It’s on New Life Circle just off of Jeff Road in west Huntsville, where the city had to build a new street to connect it with the main road.

No homes are available at Arbour’s at Moore’s Mill just yet. The over $17 million project still needs at least a year for construction. Arbour Valley Development is leading the 80 unit project. Erwin says this will be in 100 Marcus Byers Dr. behind Burger King.

Erwin says this will help solve two problems.

The first is the shortage of housing stock in Huntsville. “We realize with the housing shortage, creating more affordable senior housing allow seniors to move up and out of these properties and open them up for younger families to come in and take over.”

He also says there’s been a large influx of seniors in the area. Erwin says there’s been a 60% increase of people over 65 in the past 10 years. He says according to census data in 2010 Huntsville had 24,494 seniors, but it rose by over 15,000 people to 39,651 in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.