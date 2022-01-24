Frosty & cold morning ahead of our warmest day of the week!

Happy Monday! Grab your jacket because it is cold again this morning!

Temperatures are well below freezing again this morning as much of the Valley is in the mid to upper 20s. You may need to budget a few extra minutes to get out the door this morning as we are seeing some areas of thick frost. While not everywhere, there is a small chance at some fog this morning. If that does develop then we will have the potential for some slick spots. Freezing fog may cause bridges and overpasses to become iced over, so stay alert this morning. Overall, today will likely be our nicest and warmest day for a while. Clouds will pick up by midday today, but we will stay dry with moisture to our south and to our north. Temperatures this afternoon are likely to make the mid-50s with help from a gusty southwest wind. Winds today of 10 to 20 mph will be likely.

Overnight a cold front will sweep through the Valley turning wind back to the north and northwest, as well as driving in more of the cold. Temperatures Tuesday will stay into the mid to upper 30s and low 40s for most spots. Some areas could make the upper 40s by midday before the colder air seeps through into the afternoon. Wind gusts of 10 to 20 mph will be possible once again. Wednesday is looking to be the coldest of the bunch. Chills Wednesday morning could be back into the low teens, maybe the single digits as morning temperatures are into the upper teens and 20s. We will stay mainly dry and sunny all week long with our one real chance at moisture looking at sprinkles or flurries Friday afternoon.

