Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police say it arrested Juan Laws after two people were shot in Huntsville early...
Man arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Three arrested during Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the...
Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies
Police sirens
Multiple agencies respond to officer-involved shooting in Priceville
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
ADPH said the vaccines do not contain the live virus and cannot infect you with COVID-19.
ADPH discusses booster shots, common vaccine misconceptions