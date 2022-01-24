Deals
DeKalb County inmate walks off work crew

kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police say a county inmate has escaped a work program Monday.

According to police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office had an inmate walk off from the work crew at the DeKalb School Coliseum. Police say this is the reason for the increased police presence in that area.

Officers ask you to use caution if you live in that area. If you see any strangers in your yard or coming to your door, you are asked to report that to the police.

We are looking into more information on the inmate’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

