‘It’s horrific’: Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are in custody after authorities seize dozens of dogs from a Walker County home.

Orville Brian Nailer, 53, of Nauvoo was arrested Monday near the bowling alley in Jasper. He is charged with 28 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

The 11 dogs in his vehicle were picked up by the Jasper Animal Shelter. Nailer also had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a Driving while Suspended ticket.

The name of the second person in custody has not yet been released.

T.J. Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office called the scene ‘horrific.’ He said about 70 dogs were rescued outside the home and more than 30 inside.

Continuing from an earlier post, Deputies and rescuers have apprehended most of the dogs from outside the residence. We... Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 24, 2022

Walker Co. authorities are in the process of removing dogs from the home, 1 man has been arrested. (Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community concerning cruelty to animals. (Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Nailer was arrested while a team consisting of Sheriff’s deputies, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Jasper Animal Shelter, Walker County EMA, Walker County Humane Society, and Saragossa Fire Department, executed an animal cruelty search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community.

Authorities are in the process of seizing more than 100 dogs from the home.

