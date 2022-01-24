Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it goes out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s men’s basketball team made history Monday when the Associated Press poll results revealed they were the new No. 1 team in the nation. It’s a spot in the AP Top 25 the Tigers had never reached, until now.

The Tigers were edged out of the historic spot a week ago when Gonzaga took the top spot by just four votes.

After dispatching Georgia midweek and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, there was no doubt which team would lead the nation when the tally was final.

The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit against Kentucky to win their 15th straight game in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010.

The Tigers are on a 15-game winning streak and are 18-1 overall so far for the season, including 7-0 in SEC play.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the week’s Top 5 teams.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police say it arrested Juan Laws after two people were shot in Huntsville early...
Man arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Three arrested during Muscle Shoals shooting investigation
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a man they say...
Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky
48 Hoops Game of the Week, Huntsville Havoc and more.
48 Hoops Game of the Week, Huntsville Havoc and UAH basketball
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
Auburn Basketball just misses out on first-ever AP No. 1 ranking