Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk tickets on sale Tuesday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Event officials announced tickets sales for Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk go on sale Tuesday.

The self-guided event will start at the Athens Main Street office on N Jefferson Street where walkers will pick up their pre-paid tickets, a map to participating businesses, and their bag to collect their chocolate goodies.

Officials say only 300 tickets will be sold for the event and tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Noon. Tickets are $7 plus a processing fee. Event organizers say tickets sold out within 48 hours last year.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you can follow this link.

