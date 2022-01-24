Deals
Area of DeSoto Falls to close temporarily

DeSoto Falls located near Mentone, Alabama.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Park officials announced an area of DeSoto Falls in Fort Payne will close to visitors starting Monday.

The picnic area and overlook area will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic as crews complete dredging work, according to the park officials. This is estimated to take two months to complete but officials say inclement weather could impact the completion date.

Officials say silt and debris have piled up along the shore of DeSoto Falls for the past few years and the dredging work will safeguard and fortify the area. The project will also allow the park to reestablish a beach and designated swimming area.

“DeSoto Falls is one of Alabama’s true treasures, and we take our responsibility to protect it seriously,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this work will cause for our visitors, but this work is critical to making sure the Falls is here for generations to come.”

The park also has plans to repave the entire parking area after the dredging project is finished. Officials say that project will also cause some closures.

